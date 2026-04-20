Brandon Seth “Buck Jumper” Argo, age 37 of Bradyville, TN, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Born in Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son of the late Ellis Black and Mary Elizabeth Argo.

Brandon is survived by his wife, Samantha Keith Argo; infant son, Jeffery Jipper Lee Argo of Bradyville, TN; nephew, Blake Jeffery of Lake Alfred, FL; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, April 20, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Johnny Tipton officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 Wednesday, April 21, 2026, at the Walling Cemetery in Van Buren County, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Brandon attended the Bible Church of Jesus and was employed with FedEx.

An online guestbook for the Argo family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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