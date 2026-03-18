Brandon Bell Gladish, Sr., age 47, born August 3, 1978, in Huntsville, Alabama, departed this life unexpectedly on March 14, 2026.

Brandon attended Sparkman High School before continuing his education at Motlow State Community College, where he earned his associate degree. He later went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Brandon proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1996.

Brandon spent many years working in real estate and was also a licensed auctioneer, careers that suited his outgoing personality and natural ability to connect with people. With his charisma, quick wit, and gift for conversation, Brandon truly never met a stranger and had a way of making others feel welcome.

Brandon was vivacious and truly the life of the party. He loved to sing karaoke, dance, and was never afraid to embarrass those around him just to get a laugh. He also enjoyed going to the casino, even though luck was rarely on his side.

More than anything, Brandon was incredibly proud of his family. He carried many titles throughout his life, but his two favorites were Dad and Pop Pop. Being “Pop Pop” to his granddaughters, Caelyn and Claire, brought him immense joy.

Brandon is survived by his wife, Celeste Gladish; his son, Brandon Gladish Jr. (Sula); his daughter, Bethany Gladish (Jamil); his partner, Dennis Rolin Jr. “DJ”; his mother, Judy Bell Broxson; his sister, Sarah Gladish; his brother, Bill Gladish (Kristin); and his beloved granddaughters, Claire and Caelyn Gladish. He is also survived by a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Carter Gladish, and his stepfather, Billy Frank Broxson.

Though his time with us was far too short, Brandon’s laughter, warmth, and larger-than-life spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 10am-12pm with the service to follow at 12pm in the chapel. Interment will follow at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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