OBITUARY: Brady R. Downing

Brady R. Downing, age 83 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Mr. Downing was born July 2, 1939 in Mayo, FL.
Preceded in death by wife, Margaret “Peggy” Downing; and son, Donnie Charles.
Survived by daughter, Diana (Kurt) Burfield; son Brad (Angie) Downing; and sister, Evelyn (Jerry) Vann.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery by David Kitchen. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
