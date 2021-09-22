Bradley Wayne Blomgren, age 55, passed away September 19, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in Tacoma, Washington, and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 22 years. Bradley was the founder and minister of the Way of Hope Church.

Bradley was preceded in death by his father, David K. Blomgren, and sister, Brenda Lynn Blomgren Daehn. He is survived by his mother, Susan Marie Glenn Blomgren; mother of his children, Sonya Jean Johanson Blomgren; daughters, Brooke Susan Blomgren, Breanna Jean Blomgren Normand, Brayden Lynn Blomgren; son, Brandon Jon David Blomgren; and brother, Bryan Robert Blomgren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 PM until time of celebration of life from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Experience Community Church, Murfreesboro.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.