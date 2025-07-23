OBITUARY: Boyd Neal Watson

Michael Carpenter
Boyd Neal Watson Obit

Boyd Neal Watson, age 63 of Murfreesboro passed away Sunday July 20, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Watson was a native of Sweetwater, TN  and was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Jewel Kiser Watson, and a brother, Kyle Watson. He was  the owner of Anytime Bail Bonding Company.

Mr. Watson is survived by wife of 40 years, Somboun Kay Watson; sons, Alex Watson  and Axel Watson; daughter, Amy Watson; father, Boyd Eugene Watson, brother, Dale Watson; mother-in-law, Amphone Kanjanabout. Host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday July 26th 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

