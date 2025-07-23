OBITUARY: Boyd Neal Watson

Boyd Neal Watson, age 63 of Murfreesboro passed away Sunday July 20, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Watson was a native of Sweetwater, TN and was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Jewel Kiser Watson, and a brother, Kyle Watson. He was the owner of Anytime Bail Bonding Company.

Mr. Watson is survived by wife of 40 years, Somboun Kay Watson; sons, Alex Watson and Axel Watson; daughter, Amy Watson; father, Boyd Eugene Watson, brother, Dale Watson; mother-in-law, Amphone Kanjanabout. Host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday July 26th 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.