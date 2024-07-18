OBITUARY: Bouaphanh Mountry

Bouaphanh Mountry, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2024.

A native Laos, he was the son of the late Monh and Manh Mountry.

Mr. Mountry was also preceded in death by his brother, Vanthong Mountry and his sister, Vandy Souriyo.

Mr. Mountry is survived by his wife, Somvang Mountry; sons, Phetdara Mountry of Houston, TX, Thon Mountry of Murfreesboro, TN, and Thephothong Mountry of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Monthira Mountry of Hoquiam, WA, Laddavanh Mountry of Murfreesboro, TN, Ladsouda Farmer of Murfreesboro, TN, and Ariny Gordon of Murfreesboro, TN, and 10 grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday following the visitation with Pastor Hong Phimmasen officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.

Mr. Mountry was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church, a US Army veteran, and retired from Dell Computer.

An online guestbook for the Mountry family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 895-5151.

