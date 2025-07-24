OBITUARY: Bonnie Lou Craft

Bonnie Lou Craft, age 81 of La Vergne passed away on July 22, 2025, at her home. She was a native of Robertson County and was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Dickens, and Agnes Dickens; sister, Jewell Turner, and a brother, Bobby Dickens.

Mrs. Craft was a Christian and had worked in the Warehouse Industry. She enjoyed working with Ceramics.

Mrs. Craft is survived by a daughter, Tresa Craft; son, Donnie Craft, Jr.; brother, Eugene Dickens and wife Dorothy.

Visitation will be Friday July 25th 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service Saturday July 26th 11:00AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com