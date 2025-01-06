OBITUARY: Bonnie J. Stevens

Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Bonnie J. Stevens, passed away on January 3rd, 2025 in Murfreesboro TN.

She was born on January 14th, 1943. Originally from Warsaw IN, she was the daughter of the late Charles Shepherd and Virginia (Dotson) Shepherd.

She is survived by her son Charles “Chuck” Shafer and wife Crystal Shafer of Columbia City, IN. Her daughter Kimberly L. Masura and boyfriend William Bailey of Murfreesboro, TN. Several grandchildren, Joe (Robin) Shafer, Julia Shafer Philpot, Ashley (Brent) Walker, Megan Conley, Nathan Masura, Cole Shafer, True Shafer, and Thell Shafer. As well as 6 great grand-children.

Bonnie was known for her quick-witted funny sense of humor, calm loving nature, love of all sweets, Red Lobster, and an avid animal lover. Animals loved her and were always by her side.

I know you’re in Heaven eating sugar-cream pie with Gizmo right now Mama. We love you! We will see you again soon….

Cremation services will be held in Murfreesboro, TN by Smith Family Funeral and Cremation Services of Murfreesboro. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

