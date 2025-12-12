OBITUARY: Bonnie Darlene Kendrick

Bonnie Darlene Kendrick, age 82, of McMinnville, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Born in Pontiac, MI, she was the daughter of the late William and Violet Snyder. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Charles Kendrick; daughter, Nancy Alexander; and sister, Janet Strauss.

Bonnie is survived by her sons, Marvin Snell, Bill Snell, and Charles (Frances) Kendrick; her grandchildren, Derris Snell, Monica Crook, Ashley Hardman, Josh Snell, and Sophia Kendrick; her caregiver and niece, Salina Pennell; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was known for her love of country music, dancing, and Betty Boop. She loved cooking large meals for family and friends, and she had a talent for growing house plants.

Cremation is under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.

No services have been scheduled at this time.