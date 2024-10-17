OBITUARY: Bonita Lucille Victoria Santini Yancy

Bonita Lucille Victoria Santini Yancy, age 53, passed away on October 13, 2024.

She was a native of Royal Oak, Michigan and resided in Rutherford County. Bonita served in the United States Marines and worked as a Mechanical Engineer with Perma-Pipe. She attended Hope Community Church.

Bonita was preceded in death by her father, Julius Santini.

She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Santini Johansen and step-father, Ras Johansen; husband, Kennith Yancy; sons, Samuel (Kristen) Yancy, Nicholas Yancy, Cade Yancy; and brothers, Clarence (Candice) Santini, Julius (Lee) Santini.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with David Dean officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email