OBITUARY: Bobbye Davis

Bobbye Davis, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 31, 2025. She was born in Smithville to the late Austin and Jewell Whitlock.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Davis.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Davis and numerous cousins.

After high school she went to MTSU and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree, Master of Arts Degree and Specialist in Education Degree. She taught school in Nashville for 32 years. After retiring, she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and traveling. She was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, January 4, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, January 5, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Mike Norris officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM in Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Franklin Road Baptist Church In Touch Ministries with Charles Stayley or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

