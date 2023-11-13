OBITUARY: Bobby Thompson

Bobby Thompson age 86, passed away at his residence on November 12, 2023.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as an entrepreneur.

He was preceded in death by his parents; George Wilkie Thompson and Stella Bugg Thompson; brothers, Frank, Dorris, Howard, Jimmy “J.T.”, G. W., Lytle, Hal and Butler; sisters, Lillian Swafford, Helen Williams, Jane Williams, and Ada Mae Thompson.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Beth White Thompson; son, Whit Thompson (Jennifer Boyd); and grandchildren, Whitney Thompson Woodall and Colby Thompson. Bobby is also survived by Whitney and Colbys mother Debbie Thompson.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. A graveside service will be at 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery with Jim Thompson officiating. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.

