Bobby Ray Young age 77 passed away at his residence on August 29, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Bobby was a member and Deacon of Zion Hill Baptist Church and founded Stones River Electrical Contractors, Inc.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Young and Pearlie Mai Roberson Young; wife, Evelyn Marie Hall Young; son, Robby Young; daughter in law, Tammy Young; brothers, Wayne Young, Billy Young, Walter Young; sisters, Helen Nipper and Elise Maxine Ashley. He is survived by son, Eddy Ray Young, Tony (April) Ashley; brother, Roger Young; sisters, Juanita Merritt, Linda Davis and Wanda Hopkins; grandchildren, Tabbatha Rector, EJ (Karah)Young, Lauren Young, Blake Ashley, AJ Ashley, Ava Ashley and Adalynn Ashley; great-grandchildren, Gage and Keira Cool, Aiden Young and Addison Young.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Zion Hill Missionary Independent Baptist Church, 5121 Leanna Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. A Church Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Chris Rimes officiating. Burial will follow the same day at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

