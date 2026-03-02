Bobby Ray Parker, age 82 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, February 13, 2026. A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was the son of the late Sterling Parker, Jr. and Nannie Sue Compton Parker. Bobby was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie, Donnie, and Russell Alan Parker.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Fay Jernigan Parker; sons, Kyle Parker and his wife Tammy, and Kevin Parker and his wife Tisha all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Austin Parker, Dallas Parker, and Haley Parker; great-granddaughters, Emmie Rose Parker and Sadie Kate Parker; brothers, Cecil Parker of Murfreesboro, TN, Jerry Parker of Woodbury, TN, Kenneth Parker of Readyville, TN, Freddy Parker of Shelbyville, TN, Grady Parker of Woodbury, TN, Thomas Parker of Murfreesboro, TN, Larry Parker of Murfreesboro, TN, and Jimmy Parker of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Wanda Smith, Patricia Cormeny, and Wilma Sanford all of Manchester, TN.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 1:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor Cody Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Gilley Hill Cemetery with sons, grandsons, and brothers serving as pallbearers.

Bobby was married to the love of his life, Linda, for 62 years. He loved his boys, Kyle and Kevin, and enjoyed daily conversations hearing about their personal life and business adventures. Bobby loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bobby attended Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. He was a business owner for many years, owning a commercial lawncare company, a dry cleaner, rental properties, and car washes. He retired from Rich Products in 2006 and has enjoyed retirement since that time.

