OBITUARY: Bobby Martin Lamb

Mr. Bobby Martin Lamb, age 91, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 10, 2025. He was a native of Nashville, TN and a son of the late Thomas Marion Lamb and Mattie Martin Lamb. Mr. Lamb was a member of Kingdom Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Mr. Bobby was a maintenance technician and also worked security for many years until his retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Sandra Burnett Lamb, Genelle Evans Lamb, two sons, John R. Lamb, Buck Buchanan, and one daughter, Debbie Hanvey.

Mr. Bobby loved people and good fellowship with his friends. He enjoyed reading and working as long as he could. He loved to preach from his soapbox and give good advice. He enjoyed listening to good music. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed life with them, especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Lamb is survived by his children, Jane (Tommy) Vermillion, Linda “Cookie” (Bob) Sanborn, Danny L. Lamb, Darlene Cantrell, Bobbie (Dale) Sanders, Barbara Lamb (Scott) Knerr; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation with the family will be from 4 PM until 8 PM on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 10 AM on Thursday, May 15, 2025 from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Guin officiating. Interment will follow at Cothran Cemetery in the Rover Community of Bedford County, TN.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Cothran Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, P.O. Box 2, Rockvale, TN 37153.