OBITUARY: Bobby Lee Smith

Bobby Lee Smith, age 51, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

Bobby was the son of the late Fred and Laura Sue Drake Smith. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia Smith; son, Caleb Smith of Cookeville, Tennessee; daughter, Hailey Smith of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Furbabies- Ginger, Furlock, and Buckey; brothers, Jack Smith and wife Debbie of Michigan, Fred Smith and wife Lisa of California, Thomas Smith of Camano Island, Washington and Brian Smith and wife L.T. of Winchester, Tennessee; and sister, Pam Bieganski and husband Dave of Fowlerville, Michigan.

Bobby was a dedicated member of the Florence Church of Christ. He was a licensed Master Electrician and a “handyman of all” by trade. He enjoyed fishing and kayaking but his true passion was Archery. He taught Archery at two homeschool tutorials and he coached Archery at Siegel High School and Rutherford County Archery. He loved spending time with his family at home and his Archery family on the range. Bobby loved making people laugh with all his “Dad Jokes”.

Service to celebrate Bobby will be at Five O’clock the afternoon of Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Florence Church of Christ with Jimmy Carver officiating. Visitation will also be on Saturday, June 21, 2025 from Twelve Noon till the service begins at Five O’clock also at the church. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

