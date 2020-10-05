Bobby Lee Black, age 78, passed away on October 3, 2020. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, James Hillard Black and Eva Groom Black; brothers, Wayne Forrest Black, Buddy Black, Pete Black and Denny Black. He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Virginia Lynn Fox Black; brother, Sam and (Frances) Black; sisters-in-law, Gerry Black and Annabel Black; nephew, Tim (Melinda) Black; niece, Tammy Black (Maurice) Lowe; great-niece, Megan Lowe; and great-nephews, Ben (Brittany) Black and Brad Black; brothers-in-law, Bing (Marie) Spence, John Fox and Roy (Billye) Nance; and JoAnn Fox.

Bobby and Lynn enjoyed traveling the United States by motorcycle and later by RV. He worked at Bozard Ford in St. Augustine, Florida until his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Bobby attended Milton and Lascassas Schools.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, TN or the American Cancer Society.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers with Sam Black and Rev Marshall Gupton officiating.

