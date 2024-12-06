OBITUARY: Bobby Jene Mayo Sr.

Bobby Jene Mayo Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

He was a well-known painter till they decided to open their store, Mayo’s Paint and Carpet, in October 1978. Bobby traveled all around playing his banjo at different festivals. He served in the National Guard. He was a great storyteller and of the Baptist faith.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Jennie and Wiley Mayo and sister, Beatrice Hartley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jean Mayo; daughter, Donna Gilliam; son, Bubba Mayo, Jr. and wife Charlotte; sister, Carolyn Cole; grandchildren, Kyle (Paige) Gilliam, Kaitlyn (Brennen) Worley, Lance (Nana) Mayo, Adam Mayo; and great-granddaughter, Piper Kate Gilliam.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Gaylon Dawson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email