OBITUARY: Bobby Huston Reed

Bobby Huston Reed, age 74, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Stonecrest Medical Center.

He was born in Franklin, KY and lived most of his life in Rutherford County.

He was “Smyrna Bear” on the CB Radio. Bobby attended Wilson Line Baptist Church. Bobby retired from the City of Murfreesboro after 33 years of service.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Huston Reed and Dorothy Hamm Bivins; grandparents, Will and Annie Swann Reed and Robert and Francis Hamm; and grandson, Justin Massey.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rachel Reed; daughter, Patsy (Keith) West; sons, Bobby H. (Jamie) Reed, Jr, Kenneth W. (Rebecca) Reed; brother, Paul (Jamie) Reed; sisters, Fay Reed, Jane (R.L.) Raney; half-sister, April Bivins; grandchildren, Josh (Angela) Massey, Michael (Hanna) Massey, Myah Reed, Kaitlyn and Colin and great-grandchildren, Everleigh, Alexis, Michael, Elizabeth and Belle.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, January 27, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Brent Fuller officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

