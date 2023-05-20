OBITUARY: Bobby Hall Todd

Bobby Hall Todd, age 85, passed away on Friday, May 19th, 2023, under the care of his granddaughter Sierra Alcorn and Family with Alive Hospice Home Healthcare Team.

He was born on March 16th, 1938, to parents Paul and Floye Todd in Murfreesboro, TN.

Bobby worked as a welder for General Electric for more than 30 years. He later worked for his son-in-law’s construction business, Alcorn Construction. He also worked at Maney Avenue’s gas station; he always stayed busy. He loved cutting grass and gardening, taking care of his rose garden, and watching westerns. One of his favorite pastimes was buying and smoking tobacco pipes.

Bobby is survived by his son, Steven (Kathy) Todd; daughter, Angela (Derek) Alcorn; grandchildren, Adam (Melody) Todd, Bethany Alcorn, Sierra Alcorn and Kaiya Todd; and great-grandchildren, Weston and Woods Todd.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Floye Todd; wife, Mary Geniece Todd; brother, Jimmy Todd; brother, Billy Todd; and sister, Jean Beasley.

Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Graveside services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/