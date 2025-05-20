OBITUARY: Bobby Griggs, Sr

Mr. Bobby Joe Griggs, Sr., age 82, of Nashville, TN passed away Wednesday, May 7th, 2025. He was born in Nashville to the late Walter Lewis Griggs and Beatrice Marie Bolin Griggs. Mr. Griggs attended Nashville Central High School and graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College. He retired from Cumberland International as a shop foreman and service writer. Mr. Griggs worked in the automotive and trucking industry for many decades. He had a great love for automotive mechanics. He had a great love for the Lord most recently attending Christ Church Nashville and Lifepoint Church Smyrna.

Mr. Griggs had a passion for stock car racing, mechanics, do it your self projects, baseball and family. He loved to travel and get out of the house. He found comfort and excitement on the road and loved telling stories of where he had traveled. He would always tell you where his favorite meat and threes were and where to find a good milkshake.

Baseball was another passion for him. He loved watching a close game. He even coached a few youth baseball teams with his son. He loved coaching and cherished the memories and relationships formed there.

Mr. Griggs is survived by his children, stepson, Mark Anderson and his wife Regina; daughter, Tara Rose and her husband Brian; and son, Bobby Griggs, Jr. and his wife Erica; grandchildren, Brittany Anderson Garcia, Cameron Anderson, Hayden Griggs, Makena Griggs, and Zachariah Rose; great grandchildren, John Anderson, River Garcia and Marynah Anderson, and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Griggs was proceeded in death by his wife, Mrs. Harriett Griggs, who passed on April 24, 2024.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 23, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro from 4:30pm until the time of a Celebration of Life service beginning at 6:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bobby Griggs, Sr. may be made to Central Magnet High School Athletics. Please designate either Baseball or High School Cheerleading when making the donation. Checks can be sent to Central Magnet High School 701 E. Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 or contact Bobby Griggs at 615-394-6605 for additional ways to donate.

