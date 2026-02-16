OBITUARY: Bobby Gene Smotherman

Bobby Gene Smotherman, age 82, passed away February 11, 2026. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Heritage Farm Dairy. Bobby graduated from Christiana High School and he was a member of Old Lebanon Methodist Church.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Palmer Smotherman and Chester Mae Smotherman; brothers, William Murfree “Smiley” Smotherman, Jerry Wayne Smotherman and Horace Edward “Moon” Smotherman, and sister-in-law Mary Lurlene Smotherman.

He is survived by sister-in-law, Virginia Smotherman; nephews, Ricky (Suzie) Paul Smotherman, Brian (Peggy) Smotherman; nieces, Angela (Ricky) Wilkinson, Pam Louallen; great-niece, Michelle (Mikey) Haynes; great-nephew, Carson Lee Smotherman.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 16, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Trey Gambill officiating. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

