Bobby Davis Gentry, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 29, 2021.

A native of Allen County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Bennie and Nellie Gresion Carter Gentry. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles W. Gentry and Billy Gentry.

He is survived by his four daughters, Kerry L. Viardo and her husband Victor of Stevensville, MD, Emily Jo Calamia and her husband Steven of Woodbury, TN, Jennifer E. Morrill and her husband Jeremy of Murfreesboro, TN and Chelsea J. Gentry of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Alex and Nic Viardo, Matt and Alyssa Calamia, Brendan, Nathan, and Kade Morrill, and Amelia and Norah Hooten; sisters, Charline Duffy of Bowling Green, KY, and Lavern Kirby of Spring Hill, TN, and Sue Sharp of Glasgow, KY; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was a proud veteran having served in the United States Navy. He was a retired auto mechanic with General Motors.

He loves his daughters more than anything. He loved to fish and spend time with family. He enjoyed working in his yard or on his car. He was the family “handyman.” He enjoyed being our “on call” handyman. He was an old soul and loved putting a smile on everyone’s face. He always had Baby Ruth candy bars in the jar for the family, and pickles in the fridge and he made the best sweet tea. Having breakfast at Hardee’s was one of his daily routines.

He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with Military Honors at 2:00 p.m.

