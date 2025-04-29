OBITUARY: Bobby Dale Brown

Bobby Dale Brown, age 73, passed away April 25, 2025 at his residence in Murfreesboro, TN.

He was a native of Dillards Creek and an electrical engineer with Smith Seckman Reid (SSR) until his retirement. He was currently associated with DFH Services.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, John Marshall and Anna Ruth Carter Brown; sister, Josephine Brown; and his granddaughter, Aubrey Elizabeth Brown (Jon’s daughter).

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Tullos Brown; sons, Jonathan Dale Brown, Steven Gregory Brown; brother, Charles Franklin (Bonnie Marjory) Brown; granddchild, Andrew Lambert Coffey-Brown (Greg’s son).

Dale’s request for no service is being honored by his family. He would WANT “GO VOLS” to be said on his behalf.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email