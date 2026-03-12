Mr. Robert “Bobby” Wayne Bragg, age 78, of Antioch, TN passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2026 with his family by his side. He was born in Woodbury, TN to the late Emery and Ruby Davenport Bragg. Bobby worked in aviation at Avco for 45 years until his retirement. He loved to cheer at the Titans games and smile at casinos. Bobby was a simple man of few words who enjoyed being in his vegetable garden. He was Mr. Fix-It around the house and was of the Christian faith.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 30 years, Peggy Bragg; daughters, Monica Hayes and her husband Ronnie and Melanie Bragg and her partner Tim Bauer; grandchildren, Lexie Tasie and her husband Jordan, Brooke Greer, Dylan Bogle, and Austin Bogle; one great grandchild on the way; sister, Kathy Vinson; nephew, Lee Vinson; and nieces, Lynn Garms and her husband Kenny and Natalie McNulty and her husband Chris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ed Bragg, Jimmy Bragg, and Richard Bragg.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 21, 2026 from 12:00noon until 1:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

