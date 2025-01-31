OBITUARY: Bobbie Smith Killebrew Combs

Bobbie Smith Killebrew Combs, age 88 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

A native of Christian County, KY, she was the daughter of the late John and Esther Pryor Smith.

Bobbie was also preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Mutter and a stepson, Rodney Combs.

Bobbie is survived by her husband, Billy Combs of Hopkinsville, KY; sons, Michael Killebrew and his wife Cynthia of Glasgow, KY and Kevin Killebrew and his wife Karan of Readyville, TN; daughter, Patty Killebrew Childress of Smyrna, TN; stepson, Ricky Combs of Hopkinsville, KY; brothers, O’Neal Smith of Granite City, IL and Charles “Tommy” Smith of Belleville, IL; sisters, Eva Glenn Hargis and Patsy Henderson both of Hopkinsville, KY; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2025, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna, TN. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lamb Funeral Home in Hopkinsville, KY with Michael Killebrew officiating. Visitation will be held at Lamb Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until the service time at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Fruit Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Crofton, KY. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Bobbie was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church and a retired Bookkeeper.

An online guestbook for the Combs family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

