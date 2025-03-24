OBITUARY: Bobbie Dean Ramsey

Bobbie Dean Ramsey, age 64, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her parents Willard Kenneth and Julia Rebecca Jones Ramsey.

Bobbie is survived by her partner, Meg McCullough; daughters, Becky Jones and Mary “Boo Boo” Crockett; grandchildren, Julianna Key, Elaina Jones and Zane Crockett; great-grandchild, Zeraylea Ellis; brothers, Johnny Ramsey and Kenny Ramsey and his wife Tina. Bobbie was preceded in death by siblings, Bill Ramsey, Sandra Ramsey, Liz Ramsey and Teresa Barrett.

Bobbie was a former employee of Mapco. She loved to play softball and she loved to travel, especially to Gatlinburg.

Service to celebrate Bobbie will be at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, from Twelve noon till the service starts at 3:30 pm also at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

