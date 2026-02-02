OBITUARY: Bob Menefee

Robert G. “Bob” Menefee, age 77 of Smyrna, Tennessee died Thursday, January 29, 2026, at StoneCrest Medical Center. He was a native of Covington, Virginia and was a son of the late Nathan Menefee and Easter Bell Faulkner Menefee.

Survivors include his wife of over 31 years, Debbie Menefee and a host of other loving family and friends. Bob was a proud United States Navy veteran, attended Smyrna Church of Christ, and was a Bridgestone retiree.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at Mapleview Cemetery with Aaron Tremblay officiating. Woodfin Funeral Chapels is in charge of arrangements, and an online guestbook is available for the Menefee family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Click For More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email