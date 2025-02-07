OBITUARY: Blake Laster

Blake Laster – Age 37 of LaVergne, TN. February 2, 2025.

Preceded in death by grandfather, Butch Laster.

Survived by daughters, Allison Laster and Leah Laster; son, Nolan Laster; mother, Teresa Laster; father Rick (Tracy) Laster; sister, Miranda Mae Laster; grandmothers, Linda Norton Dye and Patricia Frame; and grandfather, Don Craddock.

Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. (visitation 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road.