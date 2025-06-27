OBITUARY: Blaine Goins

Blaine Goins, age 71 of La Vergne died Sunday June 22, 2025. He was born in Nashville and lived most of life in Rutherford County. Mr. Goins was preceded in death by his parents, Edward David Goins and Mary Dunning Goins; step-son, James Ridgeway; grandchild, Asia Tempongko; brothers, Tommy Goins, Phillip Goins, Billy Goins.

Mr. Goins was a member of La Vergne Church of Christ and a realtor in La Vergne. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a devoted friend to many

He is survived by his wife Sheryl Goins; children, Brandy Gambill, Tracie Bertram and husband Brian, Nicole Goins, Briana Goins, Andrea Nolin; grandchildren; Brittany Davis, Jammer Felts, Cobreal Blanton, Austin Tempongko, Taryn Bertram, Evan Green; great grandchildren, Emmitt, Serenity, Anthony, Ace, Eugene, Penelope; brother; Edward Goins and wife Doris; sister; Judy Greer.

Visitation will be Tuesday July 1st 11:00AM until 2:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service Tuesday July 1st 2:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial to follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com