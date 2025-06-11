OBITUARY: Billy Wayne Trent

Billy Wayne Trent, age 78, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Trent was the son of the late Paul James and Mildred Margaret Meade Trent, and he was born in Coeburn, Virginia.

Bill was a coal miner for the Clinchfield Coal Company and a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was drafted into the United States Army in January 1967 serving honorably until October 1968. Bill was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and two Overseas Bars. After returning home, he married the love of his life, Greta Kay Trent, with whom he shared 55 wonderful years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Greta Kay Trent; children, David Trent, Beth Brooks and spouse Rick, and Todd Trent and spouse Billy Ray; grandchildren, Kaleigh Moon-Trent, Jordan Brooks, Austin Brooks and spouse Jena, Jenna Brooks, Keiley Boyd, Katie Trent, and Aden Trent; great grandchildren, Kysten Crossland and Maylee Brooks; siblings, Shirley Greear and spouse Paul, Doris Osborne, James Trent and spouse Nancy, Phillip Trent and spouse Sandy, and 16 nieces and nephews.

Mr. Trent was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Paul Trent.

Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Thursday, June 12, 2025, from Eleven in the morning until Two O’clock. Service to celebrate Mr. Trent will begin at Two O’clock on the afternoon of Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email