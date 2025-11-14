OBITUARY: Billy Watley

Billy Watley, age 75, passed away on November 7, 2025, in Smyrna. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Jones Car Wash.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Andrew Watley and Dovie Lee Steed Watley.

No services are planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email