OBITUARY: Billy Ward Yearwood

Mr. Billy Ward Yearwood, age 96, formally of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on June 24, 2025, in Raleigh, NC.

He was born on October 25, 1928, in Nashville, Tennessee, the only child of the late Hugh Henry and Irene Rice Yearwood. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Rogers Yearwood, in 1947. They were married for 49 years until her passing in 1996.

A man of deep talent and humble joy, Mr. Yearwood began playing the mandolin at the age of six and continued well into his nineties. In the 1940s, he played live on radio stations WLAC and WGNS, leaving his mark on Tennessee’s rich musical landscape. He later appeared in a photo display at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, a testament to his lifelong love of music.

He could often be found with a mandolin in hand at community favorites such as Miller’s Grocery, Bell Buckle Cafe, and the Readyville Mill. He was also a regular performer at Uncle Dave Macon Days and brought joy to countless nursing homes and Veterans Day celebrations across the region.

Mr. Yearwood worked as an area manager for Jewel Tea Company from 1955 until 1973, where he was widely respected for his friendship and dedication to the customers. He member of Franklin Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, and Midway Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC.

He is survived by his daughters, Cathy Alber of Raleigh, NC, and Becky (Jon) Rolen of Murfreesboro, TN; granddaughter Jessica (Harry) Senter of Raleigh, NC; and two great-grandsons, Matthew (Liz) Senter of Farmville, NC, and Noah Senter of Raleigh, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franklin Road Baptist Church – Bus Ministry, or a charity of your choice in his honor.

Visitation Monday June 30th 10:00AM until 1:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Monday June 30th 1:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Pastor Mike Norris will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com