OBITUARY: Billy Story

Billy Story, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro.

He was a native of Hartsville, Tennessee and was a son of the late Cordell and Cordelia Story.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Shane Story, and a brother-in-law, Robert Wood.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Story; a son, Jack (Pat) Cook; daughters, Kim (Harrell) Bullard, Sherry (Lin) Johnson; grandchildren, Michael (Brandi) Cook, Chris (Kristy) Cook, Savannah and Anna Claire Bullard, Dusty (Holly) Hepburn, and Alec Hepburn; sister, Betty Wood; brothers, Phillip and Kevin Story; and a host of other loving family and friends.

He retired from the United Methodist Publishing after 34 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, watching westerns, riding in his golf cart, and NASCAR racing.

Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2024, from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Tony Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in the Nolensville Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Story family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email