Billy Ray Swaner, age 58, of Nashville, TN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 4, 2026.

He was born March 21, 1968, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Bailey Swaner Jr. and Brenda Toombs Swaner.

Billy worked with The Contributor as a news vendor in the Nashville area.

He was preceded by his parents; paternal grandparents, Bailey Swaner Sr. and Mildred Swaner; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Toombs; uncle, George Swaner Sr (Marie); and cousin, Georgie Swaner Jr.

He is survived by his brother, Bill Swaner; aunt, Pam (Mike) Hughes; cousins, Raymond (Lori) Hillis; and Mark (Delacey) Hillis.

There will be a graveside service at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 12:00pm with Pastor Raymond Hillis officiating.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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