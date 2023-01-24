OBITUARY: Billy Ray Davis Sr.

Billy Ray Davis, Sr, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at The Water of Smyrna Nursing Home.

He served in the United States Navy and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Davis and Lillie Beatrice McDowell Davis; brothers, Robert Eugene “Shorty” Davis, Mance Jay Davis; and sisters, Irene Davis, Lorene Davis, Patricia Faye Pendergrass and Theresa Gibson.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Colleen Bogle Davis; sons, Billy Ray Davis, Jr., Bryan Darrell Davis, Jeffrey Lynn (Ann) Davis; daughters, Vanessa Carol Heath, Sandra (Brents) Pearson; siblings, Delma Frame, Wilma Crocker, Linda Lokey, Mary Janie Davis, Rosie Estes, Marie Johnson, Sherry Shipp; eleven grandchildren; and twenty six great-grandchildren.

Visitation with family and friends was 3:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/