Billy Randall “Randy” Dorris, age 62 of La Vergne died Monday August 10, 2020. He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by father, William Warner Dorris and brother, Terry Dorris.

Mr. Dorris was a Christian and owner operator of Dorris Truck Repair.

He is survived by his children, Brianna Briley and husband Joel Okaah of Brentwood, Elijah Breeze Briley of La Vergne, Nicholas Randall Dorris of La Vergne, Ethan Chase Briley and wife Madison of La Vergne, Annica Briley of LaVergne, Wife; Theresa Briley Dorris of La Vergne, Mother; Margarette Stockton Dorris of Florida, Grandchildren; Honor Grace Briley, Izabella Grace Briley, Tatum Jace Briley, Kingston Chase Briley, Cannon Eli Okaah, brother, Don Dorris and wife Sheila of Smyrna, sisters; Cheryl Kelly of Lascassas, Wanda Simpkins of Florida, Jill Burton and husband Doug of Bethpage.

Visitation will be 4:00PM Friday until Celebration of life service at 6:00PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

