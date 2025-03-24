OBITUARY: Billy Manson Stacey

Billy Manson Stacey, a cherished lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away surrounded by the love of his family. Born on June 19th, 1937, Billy lived a life full of kindness, passion, and unwavering devotion to those he loved.

Billy found joy in the simple, yet profound pleasures in life – traveling to new places, staying active, and crafting beautiful furniture with his hands. Above all, his greatest accomplishment and deepest pride was his family. Billy loved with a heart that was big, gentle and relentless, leaving an enduring legacy of love and unity.

He dedicated his professional life to the City of Murfreesboro, before enjoying a well-deserved retirement. Billy touched everyone fortunate enough to know him and his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Billy is lovingly survived by his devoted wife, Judy D. Stacey, and his sister, Betty Taylor. His legacy continues through his children: Jimmy (Pam) Stacey, Mike (Diana) Stacey, Doné (Tom) Reed, and Cherillyn (Mike) Maddox. He leaves behind a rich heritage of grandchildren: Kelli (Chris) Conley, Beth Stacey, Chris (Albry) Stacey, Ben (Jessica) Stacey, Lexi Stacey, Rhett (Kylie) Stacey, Dalton (Samantha) Cantrell, Wesley (Ariel) Cantrell; great-grandchildren: Nikki (Robert) Thurman, Brittany Forth, Jay (Grace) Heath, Daniel Gifford, Katlynn (Jack) Lane, Kayden Stacey, Ella Stacey, Ruby Cantrell, Amy Rose Stacey, and River Cantrell; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Billy was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane M. Stacey; by his parents, James and Mazelle Stacey; his beloved granddaughter Amy Dawn Stacey; and his brother-in-law, Odell Taylor.

Billy will be remembered for his boundless love, and the countless memories he created with those he held dear. A Celebration of Life will be held at Saint Marks Methodist Church on Thursday, March 27th, 2025 at 1:00PM. Visitation will be two hours before the service. where family and friends will gather to honor the man who brought so much light into their lives.