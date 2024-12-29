OBITUARY: Billy Joe Warrick

Billy Joe Warrick, age 61 of Rutherford County, TN, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2024. He was the son of the late Frank W. and Jewel Dean Warrick. Billy was also preceded by a brother, Ricky Warrick and a sister, Annette Warrick.

Billy is survived by his brothers, Freddie Warrick of Murfreesboro, TN, and Kenneth Warrick of Smyrna, TN; sister, Lisa Warrick Carter and her husband Doug of Murfreesboro, TN; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, December 29, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Monday, December 30, 2024, with Pastor Dwight Smitty and Pastor Ralph Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Billy was a former electrician and plumber with Farrer Brothers.

An online guestbook for the Warrick family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

