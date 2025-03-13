OBITUARY: Billy Joe Heath

Billy Joe Heath, age 89, of Murfreesboro, passed away on March 11, 2025, at his residence.

He was the son of the late Joe Wilson Heath and Clara Todd Heath. A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, he spent his early years in the Old Jefferson community before moving to Murfreesboro with his family as a teenager.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Oliver Heath, infant daughter, Brenda Carol Heath; wife, Colleen Wilson Heath, and a brother, Harvey Wilson Heath.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret Heath; daughter, Melanie Collins (Phillip); son, Bill Heath (Jennifer); stepsons, Russell Norton (Vicki), Keith Norton (Cathey), Mark Norton (Yvonne); stepdaughter, Kari Batey (Charlie); grandchildren, Carolyn Paden, Catlyn Lamb, Cameron Collins, Ryan Heath, Caleb Heath, Emma Heath, Macy Heath, Stephanie Blackmon, Christy Fowler, Tyler Norton, Emily Wells, Taylor Norton, Lily Norton, Eliza Batey, John Montgomery and Hannah David; as well as 12 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Heath was a long-time member and elder of the Bellwood Church of Christ and in recent years was a member of the Northfield Church of Christ. He was a 1954 graduate of Central High School and served in the Naval Reserve for eight years. He worked several years for Samsonite and later retired from Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC) after 27 years as an electrician.

He loved farming, gardening, and John Deere tractors. He loved friends and family. Most of all he loved his Lord and served Him all his life.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, March 14, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

A chapel service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with David Bunting officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandsons and members of the Northfield Church serving as pallbearers.

Donations may be made in his honor to the Parkinsons Foundation at www.parkinsonsfoundation.org

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email