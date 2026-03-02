Billy Joe Belew, age 77, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2026, with his loving family by his side.

Billy Joe was born on September 10, 1948, in Huntingdon, Tennessee, to the late Jimmy and Clara Belew. Throughout his life, he was known for his kind and goofy spirit, his great love for baseball and golf, and his unwavering care for those closest to him. He found great joy in spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Billy Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Davison, and his brother, Thomas Belew.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Karen Belew; his son, Nathan Belew; his daughter, Whitney Morris (husband, Blake Morris); and his cherished grandchildren, Wyatt and Josie Belew, and Bennett and Elliott Morris. He also leaves behind extended family members and many dear friends who will miss him greatly. His memory will live on in the lives of all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made by copying and pasting the following links to your internet browser:

The American Heart Association at www.heart.org/en/honor-memorial

The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/donate.

Billy Joe’s life was a blessing, his memory a treasure, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

