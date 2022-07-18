OBITUARY: Billy Howard Hillis

Mr. Billy Howard Hillis passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, he was 60 years old.

He was born in Rutherford County and worked for Stoneman as a truck driver.

Billy is survived by his mother, Sylvia Barrett; father, Tommy Hillis; son, Justin Hillis; brother, Randall Hillis; grandchildren, Kelsey and McKenzie Hillis.

A memorial service will be set for a later date at Fosterville Church of Christ.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. www.jenningsandayers.com

