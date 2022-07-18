Monday, July 18, 2022
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Billy Howard Hillis
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Billy Howard Hillis

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
27
Billy-Howard-Hillis

Mr. Billy Howard Hillis passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, he was 60 years old.

He was born in Rutherford County and worked for Stoneman as a truck driver.

Billy is survived by his mother, Sylvia Barrett; father, Tommy Hillis; son, Justin Hillis; brother, Randall Hillis; grandchildren, Kelsey and McKenzie Hillis.

A memorial service will be set for a later date at Fosterville Church of Christ.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. www.jenningsandayers.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleOBITUARY: Thomas D. Morley
Next articleOBITUARY: Howard Marshall Vaughn
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×