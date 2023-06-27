OBITUARY: Billy Gene Raymond

Billy Gene Raymond, age 83 of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023.

A native of Pulaski, TN, he was the son of the late Doyce Robert and Violet Lavada Blade Raymond.

Mr. Raymond was a US Army veteran, a retired truck driver and a loving father, grandfather, and friend.

Mr. Raymond was also preceded in death by his brothers, Leo, and Barney Raymond, and a sister, Frances Raymond.

Mr. Raymond is survived by his son, Jason White and his wife Victoria of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Donna Vincion and her husband Darrell of Chapel Hill, TN, Pamela Ellis of Smyrna, TN, and Chrystal Young of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers Don, Daniel, and Anthony Raymond of Nashville, TN, Larry Raymond of LaVergne, TN, and James Raymond of France; sister, Marie Smith of Pulaski, TN; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 PM Wednesday following the visitation. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Nashville, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

