OBITUARY: Billy Carl Smotherman

Billy Carl Smotherman, age 72 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Robert( Happy) & Clara Bell Smotherman; daughters Shannon Wix; and Lisa Smotherman; Sisters Clara Eakes; and Elaine Seyl.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Shawan Smotherman; Children, Paul McKinley (Becky) Jones; Melissa Story; Tammy Renae Owens; Grandchildren, Donnie ( Amanda) Wix Jr. (DJ); Devan Story & Jennifer; BillieJo (Matthew) Morris; Connor Jones & Ashlyn; Mason Jones & Cassie; Amber Keen & Skyler; Jasmine Owens; Alexis Owens; Zachary Dunn & Alicia; Harrison Dunn; Great grandchildren, Cherish Willis; Evan Taylor Wix; Chloe Wix; Skyler Jones; Tyler Jones; Bentley Briley; Blakely Howell; Wrenley Story; Eva Osborne; Jaxson Gower; Blakely Morris; Drew Morris; Nathaniel Keen; Tayle Keen; Amelia Keen; Zander Keen; Hendrix Keen; Jackson Dunn; Zach Jr Dunn; Brothers, Bud Smotherman; Jerry “Cooney” (Shelia) Smotherman; Larry Smotherman; Kyle (Debbie) Smotherman; Steve (Dianne) Smotherman; Sisters, Rita Chrisman; Sue Duke; Stella Perry; Margret Davenport; Becky Herman; Tina (Otis) Bishop; His loving companion, Wilson.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, 2024, from 3 pm – 7 pm with a Masonic service to start at 7 pm. Graveside service will be on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 1 pm at Fosterville Cemetery. Glenn Chrisman, Jeff Adcock, and Archie Mathis will be officiating.

Billy’s family was his everything, he lived for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, his camping family, and every friend was special.

He loved camping and fishing, which we were blessed to do for 45 years. He loved woodworking and building things. He had the best man cave you can imagine filled with antiques that he loved sharing stories about.

Billy was definitely the strength of our family, he was always ready to lend a helping hand, listen to your problems or just dig in the dirt with Jaxon.

Billy was in the window business since 1979 from manufacturing at BetterBilt, consulting, installing with Pella and Dale, and has had Smotherman Home Improvement since 1999.

He was proud to be a Master Mason at Mars Hill Lodge, Shriner, and member of Murfreesboro 363 OES.

You will be in our hearts forever. You were our rock.

Visitation:

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, December 6, 2024

Murfreesboro Funeral Home

145 Innsbrooke Blvd

Murfreesboro, Tennessee, United States

615-896-2229

Graveside:

1:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Fosterville Cemetery

Fosterville Short Creek Rd

Bell Buckle, Tennessee, United States

Interment:

1:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Fosterville Cemetery

Fosterville Short Creek Rd

Bell Buckle, Tennessee, United States

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mars Hill Masonic Lodge, 1143 Highway 269, Christiana TN 37037.

