Billy Boun, age 38 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. A native of Salt Lake City, UT, he was preceded in death by his father, My Boun.

Billy is survived by his mother, Iris Bouaravong Boun of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Tony, Chris, and Legend Boun, and Phoenix Banthakoun all of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Leslie Henderson of Antioch, TN and Pany Boun of Oakdale, CA; and step-father, Keovongsa Banthakoun of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Traditional Laotian funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook for the Boun family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

