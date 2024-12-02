OBITUARY: Billie Fay Gortney

Billie Fay Gortney, age 86, of Murfreesboro, passed away on November 30, 2024 at her residence.

She was a member of Believers Chapel and a homemaker. She was a native of Cannon County but lived most of her life in Murfreesboro.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Sudie Page Bullard; husband, Louie Gortney; brothers, James Bullard and Ed Bullard; and sister, Elizabeth McClanahan.

She is survived by daughters, Sarah (Miguel) Gortney-Gonzalez and Kathy (Herschel) Rich, Sr.; two grandchildren, Herschel (Stephanie) Rich, Jr. and Walter (Lauren) Rich; and four great-grandchildren, Madison Rich, Easton Rich, Autumn Rich, and Riley Rich.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

A chapel service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 with Barry Mershon officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Herschel Rich, Sr., Herschel Rich, Jr., Walter Rich and Miguel Gonzalez serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

