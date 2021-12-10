William “Bill” Paschal Rogers, Jr., age 88 of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Adams Place.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth Rogers, and sisters, Elizabeth Rogers Yearwood and Peggy Rogers Bean.

Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joy Phifer Rogers; a brother, Jack Rogers of Arlington, TX; a sister, Bobbie Rogers Towery of Asheville, NC; a son; a daughter; two stepsons; two stepdaughters; thirteen step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Rogers was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and was a United States Army veteran. He retired as a draftsman from the Arnold Engineering Development Complex.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 1:00 until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 2:30 pm in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Bill may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and an online guestbook is available for the Rogers family at www.woodfinchapel.com.