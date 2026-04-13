William Andrew Pitts, known to his friends as Bill Pitts, passed away on April 10, 2026. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Andrew Pitts and Willie Bennett Pitts and his siblings Katherine, Martha, Annelle, Edward and Richard.

He is survived in death by his wife Janelle Pitts, whom he married on Valentine’s Day 1959 and his only child Steve Pitts. He grew up on a small farm on Lascassas Pike a few miles east of the Murfreesboro City Limits. His father sold him a 1-acre corner lot of the family farm on which he built the house that he lived in with his wife until his death. After graduating from Lascassas high school he eventually entered the Machinist Apprentice program at the Arnold Engineering and Development Center in Tullahoma in 1955. He later achieved the position of Master Machinist and worked there until his retirement in 1993. After retirement he spent time in his garage workshop, backyard garden and occasionally fishing.

However, the most important thing was the fact he was a Christian. He was baptized in the family church at Hillview Baptist when he was a child after receiving Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He faithfully attended there for several decades and served as a deacon until he joined Bellaire Baptist Church. When he learned his wife was pregnant, he asked Jesus to give him wisdom and grace to raise the child. Often at work he would pray and ask for wisdom and guidance to perform the tasks assigned to him. At the end of his life he would often pray out loud to Jesus and sing the hymn “Jesus Paid It All”.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Republican Grove Cemetery with Dr. Kevin Minchey officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Pitts family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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