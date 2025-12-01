OBITUARY: Biane Sue McGee

“The Lord is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalm 34:18

With deep love and sadness, the family of Biane McGee of Smyrna Tennessee, announces the passing of our dearly loved Biane on November 23rd, 2025. Born on November 30th, 1965, in Michigan, she was the beloved daughter of Carl and Ellen Swarthout. She grew up in Midland Michigan, where she was the tenth child in a big family of twelve. She was referred to as “the thread that held the family together”. She was a Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt, GodMother, Friend, and, most of all, Ellen’s Mama.

Biane graduated from Bullock Creek High School in the class of 1984. She was a realtor for many years before opening her own women owned and operated property preservation company, retiring in 2020.

Biane married Joseph Mcgee (Joe) in 1995. They welcomed their daughter Ellen Genevieve McGee on May 2nd, 2003, forever changing her life. Ellen was the most loved and adored baby that was never more than an arm’s reach from her Mama. Named after both of her Grandmothers, she was Biane’s biggest joy, accomplishment, and her reason for living.

Biane was known for her kindness, generosity, and nurturing love for people. She was the person that others turned to for advice, help or support. Whether you needed help figuring something out, advice, encouragement, a place to stay, just a hug, or someone to listen, she was there and always made time for those she loved. She kept a close relationship with Ellen’s many friends “the kids”, who absolutely adored her, looked up to her, and loved her. She mentored so many people while always trying to help others. She had empathy that goes beyond measure.

Biane loved gardening and plants. She had a little flower garden just outside her bedroom window. She enjoyed thrifting and vintage finds, often finding things to gift to others. Her favorite color was purple.

Biane loved fitness. She was a member of Orange Theory. No matter how Biane felt she was up every morning at 5:00 am and at the gym. She would share screenshots of her workouts to keep herself accountable and inspire others. She was a team player and won many awards. She loved being in the pool and being outdoors.

She tragically lost her daughter on November 24th, 2020 at the young age of 17. She took fresh flowers to the Mausoleum every single day, “every single day”. If there was a day she was unable to go she made sure someone went for her. She decorated the Mausoleum for every holiday and season, and made sure everything looked flawless. She spent hours sitting on “Ellen’s bench”, just to be near her. She spent years selecting trees to border the mausoleum, planting and replanting over and over again to have the best space just for Ellen. She planned a celebration of life for Ellen to take place every year on November 24th. This year was no exception. She worked endlessly on cards she wanted to share with others of things Ellen had written, Biane also had a bird seed sprinkle planned. She journaled to Ellen every night without fail. She bought Christmas and birthday gifts for Ellen throughout these past 5 years that she wrapped and put in her room, a room that was left untouched. She kept a towel securely tucked under the door to keep Ellen’s smell in her room. With a broken heart she fought a good fight for five long, painful years and missed her daughter every minute of everyday. Biane longed for the day when she could just hug her child again. You could often find her saying, “I just want to hug her”.

She is survived by her siblings: Marc Swarthout, Kim Swarthout (Smokey), Carla Burt, Toni Swarthout, Kaleen Morris and Spring Stocks, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Carl V Swarthout and Ellen Adelphia Swarhout, Brothers, Gary Swarthout, Andrew Swarthout, Dave Swarthout, Ben Swarthout and her dearly missed sister RaeAnn Carbilido who was taking care of Ellen until she reunited with her. She would often say “I know Rae is with her”. Her family finds peace in knowing that she is reunited with Ellen and does not have to carry the unimaginable pain of a bereaved Mother anymore. She is with her baby now.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In Memory of Biane and honor of Ellen, the family ask you please do a bird seed sprinkle.

