Mrs. Bhartiben “Ushaben” Gulabbhai Patel, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2026. She was born in India to the late Naginbbhai Dulabhai and Dahiben Naginbhai Patel. Mrs. Patel was a member of the Ganess Hindu Temple. She loved cooking and feeding those whom she loved.

Mrs. Patel is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gulabbhai Rambhai Patel; children, Hiren Patel, Kinal Patel, and Monal Patel; grandchildren, Dev, Dhruv, Pari, Dutt, Siya, and Sahana; siblings, Harsadrai Patel, Prakashchandra Patel, Rakshaben Patel, Hemuben Patel, and Kashmiraben Patel; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 17, 2026 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Hindu Funeral Ceremony will be held Monday, May 18, 2026 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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